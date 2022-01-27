Julia Stiles welcomes second child with husband Preston Cook

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 9:15 am

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Family of four coming through -- Julia Stiles and husband Preston Cook have welcomed baby number two!

Sharing a photo of their newborn's feet, the 40-year-old actress shared that she'd given birth in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be," the Save the Last Dance alum captioned the pic. "Scroll Forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it."

Those who scrolled were treated to a snapshot of a toilet, which her four-year-old son, Strummer, had drawn on with red marker.

Stiles and Cook, who met on set in 2015, tied the knot in 2017 while pregnant with their first child.

"Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" she joked at the time.

