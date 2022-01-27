Today is Thursday January 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


In Brief: ‘Succession’ takes all categories in Directors Guild noms for drama; ‘Downton Abbey’ movie moves, and more

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 8:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


The Directors Guild revealed its TV nominations Wednesday, and Succession is sure to pick up one of those awards -- all five nominees for Dramatic Series are episodes of the HBO drama. In the Comedy Series category, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is a triple nominee, alongside HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus. The Movies for Television and Limited Series category includes Barry Jenkins for Amazon’s The Underground RailroadBarry Levinson and Danny Strong for separate episodes of Hulu’s DopesickHiro Murai for HBO Max’s Station Eleven and Craig Zobel for HBO’s Mare of Easttown. The full list of nominees can be found here. The guild will reveal its film nominations on Thursday. 2022 DGA Awards will be handed out March 12...

The U.S. premiere date for the anticipated Downton Abbey film sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, has been moved from March 18 to May 20, according to Variety. The sequel, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, reunites the original principal cast -- including Hugh BonnevilleMaggie SmithMichelle DockeryJoanne Froggatt and Penelope Wilton, who return alongside newcomers Hugh DancyLaura HaddockNathalie Baye and Dominic West -- as they journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa...

Kathryn Kates, the veteran character actress whose credits include Orange Is the New BlackSeinfeld and Law & Order: SVU, died Saturday "after a hard fought battle with lung cancer," her reps tell People. She was 73. Kates' other TV credits include Matlock, SeinfeldJudging AmyLizzie McGuire and Caroline in the City and Shades of Blue. Most recently, Kates appeared in last year's short film Welcome to Sarajevo, and portrayed Angie DeCarlo in The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design