Alaska, Texas governors sue over National Guard vaccine rule

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 7:56 am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The governors of Alaska and Texas have sued to block the U.S. Department of Defense from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for National Guard members who are under state command. The Pentagon has required COVID-19 vaccination for all service members, including the National Guard and Reserve. Attorneys for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott say in the amended lawsuit dated Tuesday that when National Guard members are serving the state, the federal government has no command authority. The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A federal judge in Oklahoma last month ruled against that state in its lawsuit challenging vaccine mandates for guard members.

