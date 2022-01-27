Today is Thursday January 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Alaska, Texas governors sue over National Guard vaccine rule

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 7:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The governors of Alaska and Texas have sued to block the U.S. Department of Defense from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for National Guard members who are under state command. The Pentagon has required COVID-19 vaccination for all service members, including the National Guard and Reserve. Attorneys for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott say in the amended lawsuit dated Tuesday that when National Guard members are serving the state, the federal government has no command authority. The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A federal judge in Oklahoma last month ruled against that state in its lawsuit challenging vaccine mandates for guard members.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design