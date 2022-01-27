2022 Mustang Mach E

As I write this review about the all-new 2022 Mustang Mach E, I’m sitting in the lobby of Peltier Kia on Troup Hwy, in Tyler, Texas. I’ve been waiting to review the Mach E for too long. I’m one of the few, in East Texas that are embracing electric, and hydrogen as well. Just the idea of rolling around town all day and coming home and plugging my car in for the night, is very attractive to me. Not to mention the fact that through the years I’ve come to appreciate quick cars and the Mach E is quick. The Mach E GT is faster, but some bum in Houston stole the rear wiper off of the GT, so that won’t be happing.

The reason I’m writing the review in a waiting area at a local dealership is because there are far too few charging stations, in this town. Only a hand full of non-Tesla stations. It appears Tesla is far ahead in the race to establish a grid for these amazing cars. When the infrastructure bill begins to allow our country and state to add more and more powerful charging stations, it will become more attractive to own and operate a fully electric car. As it stands right now the MACH E gets about 270 miles on a full charge. Under the current tech it takes about 4-6 hours to fully charge. That’s just too much time. A home charger is a must if you plan on an all-electric purchase, in East Texas.



If you’re willing to take the plunge, you’ll be happier than a used car salesman in 2021. The silence is extremely enjoyable. One of the things I look forward to, is when the fully electric trucks come on line. The Ford Lightning is close. The idea of riding off-road in a truck quiet enough to hear nature is very attractive to me, as well. Not sure how the electrics will handle water crossing but, I suppose I’ll find out soon enough. No surprise here, but one of my favorite things about the Mach E is the whisper quiet, ridiculous acceleration. I’ve grown up with equating fast with loud. The rubble of a cammed V-8, or the roar of a twin turbo four or six cylinder has always appealed to me. Recently however, it seems every car on the road is stupid loud. A talented racer friend of mine famously told me, “All mustangs with aftermarket exhaust sound like ten second cars”, and it’s true. As I write this today silence is much more valuable to me than “look at me noises” and FART CAN EXHAUST.

As far as the car itself, The Mach E will not disappoint. It offers heated seats, a sky roof and button push entry. I’ll drop the specs later, but safe to say the only thing that is missing from the Mach E is a gurgle. Ask yourself, would it be so bad to have one electric in the family. Unless the major manufacturers back off of their promise we will see an end to the ICE production by 2035-40. There’s even a SEMA backed campaign that tries to scare me into thinking the government is coming for my ICE (Internal Combustion Engine). Kind of reminded me of the early days of the NRA. Although I don’t feel Uncle Sam is coming for my distributer driven 1974 Camaro, I still think we should look ahead.

If I were 21-years-old again there is no way I’m going ICE! Just spend some time on YouTube and see for yourself. There are tons of videos of Tesla’s slaying Hellcats. There is something very cool about an electric lining up next to a Hellcat with nitrous, belching and grunting, and smoking, only to be dusted by the electric. At 55, I may be in the minority, not surprising to those who know me. I’m just ready to move on. I mean, I don’t want to go back to three channels and test patterns on my TV at 1a.m. There are definitely odd things about driving an electric. Along with the lack of noise is the fact that when you take your foot off of the gas pedal the car decelerates ever so slightly, applying the brakes for regenerative charging, I’m sure. It takes some getting used to. There are also times that you will wonder if the car is on. If you’re someone who has to have mechanical noise, don’t worry, you can depend on the radio to produce “Propulsion sounds”.

Though very comfortable the Mach E is rather spartan in its amenities. I’m’ sure it is a weight thing, as the Mach E checks in just over FIVE-THOUSAND-POUNDS! That’s the weight for this cross over, or a conventional full-size truck. If you’re nostalgic about “the old Days” even better, you can return to the days of five-thousand -pound passenger cars.

Now let’s get on with the details you came here for. We’ll start with money. How about a $7,500.00 tax credit for purchasing the Mach E? That will take almost twenty percent off of the sticker. Next is the extended service battery, an 89kHw usable rechargeable battery good for 210-300 miles per charge, depending on driving. AWD system, helping the Mach E stick to the ground under hard acceleration and giving you sure footedness in adverse conditions. Let’s not forget the one speed transmission. Engage, Whisper and Unbridled, are your choices of applying your battery power. I used two of them over the week. My choices were Whisper and Unbridled. Making your selections requires you to engage the 15.5-inch, Centre-screen, with touchscreen. The lack of useable knobs took some getting used to, but the engineering allows you to pick it up quickly.



Ford even provides a 120v outlet charger for home use, yes it takes forever to charge on this feature, but at least you know you can do it anywhere. At the end of the day, to quote the great Chevy Chase, “220-221, whatever it takes” Ford is making it hard for you to say no to the future. If you share my vision of the future you can revel in the tech, we are now able to enjoy. If you want to “Make America Great Again”, you can embrace the return of the five-thousand -pound passenger car.

One thing I can say, I’m proud of Ford! Whether it’s the all-new and capable Bronco or the Eco-friendly Mustang Mach E, Ford is producing great new products for us to enjoy. So, don’t be shy, embrace the future! Maybe someday soon I can review a hydrogen powered car and reminisce about the old-school electrics of the early twenties.

For now, the bar is in the state and federal folks’ hands. We absolutely have to provide an infrastructure for these electric and eventually hydrogen cell cars and trucks. Just for your benefit, I will pass along that in the time it took me to scribe a thousand words or so, my Mustang Mach E is fully charged and ready to roar…..ahem, purr.

