Today is Thursday January 27, 2022
Magistrate orders Oath Keepers leader jailed until trial

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 4:42 am
PLANO (AP) – A federal magistrate has ordered the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group to remain behind bars until he goes on trial for sedition. Stewart Rhodes has been jailed since his Jan. 13 arrest on charges that he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. In a 17-page opinion Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson concluded that Rhodes posed a safety and flight risk if released. Prosecutors had urged Rhodes’ continued detention, while his attorneys urged that he be placed with friends or relatives.



