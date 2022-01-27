Today is Thursday January 27, 2022
Labor authority tries again to end immigration judges union

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 4:41 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal labor authority has sought for a second time to strip the collective bargaining powers of a national union for U.S. immigration judges. In a ruling late last week, the Federal Labor Relations Authority determined that the country’s more than 500 immigration judges can’t belong to an employee union because they are akin to management. The move sparked outcry from the immigration judges since their employer, the Justice Department, under President Joe Biden isn’t seeking to end the union in a marked contrast from the Trump administration. The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.



