Commission approves new safety standards for crib mattresses

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2022 at 5:28 pm

(NEW YORK) -- After 139 child deaths since 2010, new safety standards for crib mattresses will go into effect this fall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission approved a new rule Wednesday to address potential hazards like lacerations, suffocation and entrapment.

"This is intended to reduce the risk of injury," CPSC spokesperson Jason Levine told ABC News. "The crib is the safest place for your infant, yet what this does is it takes another step in the right direction in terms of ensuring that the mattress itself is as safe as can be."

New mattresses will be required to comply with the standard this fall, Levine said. The rule covers crib mattresses as well as mattresses in play yards and bassinets.

"Today's vote means crib mattresses of all sizes will be required to meet safety standards," CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said in a statement. "This will improve safety for babies sleeping in cribs and play yards."

CPSC said it was aware of at least 494 incidents, including 139 fatalities and 355 nonfatal incidents, related to crib mattresses between January 2010 and April 2021.

Just last week, the CPSC also warned consumers about certain Leachco Podster infant loungers after two children died "due to a change in position" that obstructed the infants' nose and mouth.

