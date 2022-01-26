No longer Home Alone? Macaulay Culkin reportedly engaged to Brenda Song

No longer Home Alone? Macaulay Culkin reportedly engaged to Brenda SongPosted/updated on: January 26, 2022 at 4:07 pm
People is reporting that Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are now engaged. Reps for the pair have yet to confirm the news.
The 41-year-old Culkin and 33-year-old Dollface star Song were spotted out together in Beverly Hills on Monday, where the actress was reportedly photographed wearing a sparkler on her left ring finger.
The pair first met back in 2017, on the Thailand set of the 2019 movie Changeland, and last April welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota.
As previously reported at the time, the child was named in honor of Culkin's late 29-year-old sister, who was fatally struck by a car in Los Angeles back in 2008.
