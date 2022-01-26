Today is Wednesday January 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2022 at 2:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico. Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning. The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas. Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales. Police say they’re working to return Rosales to Houston.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design