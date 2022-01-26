Feds accuse Texas man of selling gun used to take hostages

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2022 at 4:00 pm

DALLAS (AP) – The Justice Department says a Texas man has been charged with a federal gun crime after authorities say he sold a gun to a man who held four hostages inside a Texas synagogue earlier this month. The Justice Department said Wednesday that Henry “Michael” Williams was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after he sold the weapon that Maisal Faisal Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Jan. 15. Akram held the synagogue’s rabbi and three others hostages for hours. Akram was fatally shot by the FBI. The attorney listed for Williams in court records did not immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment.

