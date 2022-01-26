Today is Wednesday January 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler ISD requests community input on 2022-2023 calendar

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2022 at 1:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler ISD requests community input on 2022-2023 calendarTYLER – Tyler ISD trustees held a first reading of the proposed 2022-2023 school calendar during their January regular meeting. Community members can view the proposed calendar at this link and provide input by completing the calendar survey by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9. “Each year, the calendar committee seeks input and feedback from administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives, and community members. The committee also focuses on the best interests of students, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said as quoted in a news release. “Your welcomed feedback is the most valuable tool we have, and it is greatly appreciated.”

The proposed 180-instructional day calendar is consistent with all requirements set forth by the Texas Education Agency, according to a news release. Officials say it is designed to satisfy the instructional minutes required by House Bill 2610. The 2022-2023 calendar sets the first day of school for students to be Monday, August 15, 2022, and the last day for students to be Friday, May 26, 2023. The Board will approve a final 2022-2023 calendar at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for February 21.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design