City installs temporary lights at McCann/George Richey intersection

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2022 at 1:25 pm

LONGVIEW — Crews are completing work on the installation of temporary lights at the intersection of McCann and George Richey Roads in Longview. Officials say once complete, the lights will flash for about a week and then become fully operational. During that week, traffic on McCann Road will see a blinking red light signaling to stop. Meanwhile, traffic on George Richey Road will see a blinking yellow light signaling to continue with caution. Permanent light poles will take several months to arrive and be installed, according to a news release.

