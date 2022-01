Boil water notice rescinded in Marshall

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2022 at 12:25 pm

MARSHALL — The city of Marshall has rescinded a boil water notice issued last weekend. The notice was linked to repairs to a 16” water main just west of Hwy. 59 on E. Pinecrest. Customers from Bell Street East to Hwy. 59 and in neighboring areas were affected due to no or low water pressure while repairs were made. The city advised Wednesday that the water is now safe to consume without boiling.

