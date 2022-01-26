Today is Wednesday January 26, 2022
Council approves contract for Noble E. Young Park design plans

Council approves contract for Noble E. Young Park design plansTYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday approved a contract with Halff Associates Inc. to prepare design plans for the renovation of Noble E. Young Park in the amount of $77,000. According to a news release, the city parks department plans to replace the deteriorating pavilion and restrooms, install new playground equipment, and add a walking trail and sidewalks, as well as an outdoor exercise area with some ADA-accessible equipment.

Officials say Halff Associates will provide design services including surveying; detailed site, park, and utility design; all necessary jurisdictional permitting; the identification of utility conflicts (if any); coordination with utility companies and outside agencies; environmental coordination; and any other items necessary to successfully develop the project. The project will be completed by the end of July and will be funded by Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) Funds, according to the release.



