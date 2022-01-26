North Carolina AG sues company over scam phone calls

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2022 at 11:45 am

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is seeking hundreds of billions of dollars in a lawsuit filed against a Texas company which claims it helped scammers place robocalls inundating phones. According to The News & Observer of Raleigh, the lawsuit says Texas-based telecommunications business Articul8 helped facilitate scam calls across the country, including tens of millions of calls to North Carolinians, even though the company either knew or should have known that it was helping criminals try to defraud people. Articul8 didn’t respond to the newspaper’s email request for comment.

