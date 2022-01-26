Today is Wednesday January 26, 2022
Posted/updated on: January 26, 2022 at 11:35 am
Breaking News: AP sources: Justice Breyer to retire; Biden to fill vacancy: WASHINGTON (AP) – Two sources tell The Associated Press that liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court. Breyer has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center.

Breyer’s departure won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court, since his replacement will be nominated and almost certainly confirmed by a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest majority. It also makes conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court at 73.



