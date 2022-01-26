Jeannie Mai reveals gender of baby with Jeezy,” We were shocked”

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2022 at 10:25 am

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

It's official! Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's newborn baby is...a girl!

In a clip of Wednesday's episode of The Real, Jeannie, who previously revealed their child's name was Monaco Mai Jenkins, had a gender reveal with her co-hosts and viewers.

"Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl!" she announced.

The reveal came as a shock to some of her The Real co-hosts who thought that Monaco would be a boy.

"We were shocked, because everybody thought it was a boy," Jeannie explained. "I want to say to all moms out there the superstitions like, how high your belly is, and you know, what your skin is like, all those things aren’t true. Throw ‘em out the window, I’m telling you, none of them are true."

Jeannie, who welcomed her baby girl earlier this month, also opened up about being a girl mom.

"That’s the part that I’m still just so overwhelmed with, you know. I can’t explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands," she shared. "I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. That already, I can’t wait to have that bond with Monaco."

"I also thought about all the things that I didn’t learn as a little girl, that I can’t wait to teach my daughter now," Jeannie continued. "There’s just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can’t tell you, I feel chosen. It’s emotional and I can’t wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back