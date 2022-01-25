Pelosi announces she is running for reelection

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2022 at 7:47 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she is running for reelection.

"While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy. But we don’t agonize-we organize. I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver For The People and defend Democracy. -NP," Pelosi said in a tweet.

As rumors continued to swirl over Pelosi's possible retirement, she is putting them to bed -- for now.

She could always announce a resignation in the coming months, depending on which party keeps the House after the midterm elections -- or she could choose to stay if she wins her seat.

The reelection announcement does not mean she will necessarily be running for the speaker's gavel should Democrats keep the House.

And if they do retain the majority through the midterms and she stays in office, Democrats will likely be looking for fresh leadership.

Last January, the House narrowly reelected Pelosi as speaker with 216 votes, giving the California Democrat a fourth term as its leader.

Pelosi, who is the only woman to ever serve in the leadership role, has previously said she will not run for speaker after 2022.

She will turn 82 in March.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back