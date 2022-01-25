Ronald Torbert to serve as lead referee for Super Bowl LVI

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2022 at 7:21 pm

By KEVIN SEIFERT

Ronald Torbert will serve as the lead referee for Super Bowl LVI, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Torbert joined the NFL in 2010 as a side judge and was promoted to referee in 2014. He has been the referee for six playoff games since then, including twice in the wild-card round and four times in the divisional, most recently the San Francisco 49ers’ 13-10 victory Saturday over the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL’s Super Bowl officiating assignments are merit-based.

Torbert’s regular-season crew averaged 12.3 flags per game — the fourth-lowest among the league’s 17 crews — but he will work with a different group of officials in the Super Bowl, all of whom met the NFL’s evaluation and experience criteria for the game.

The group, listed below, has a total of seven previous Super Bowls between them.

• Umpire: Bryan Neale

• Down judge: Derick Bowers

• Line judge: Carl Johnson

• Field judge: Rick Patterson

• Side judge: Keith Washington

• Back judge: Scott Helverson

• Replay official: Roddy Ames

Go Back