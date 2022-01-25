Today is Tuesday January 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ronald Torbert to serve as lead referee for Super Bowl LVI

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2022 at 7:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By KEVIN SEIFERT

Ronald Torbert will serve as the lead referee for Super Bowl LVI, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Torbert joined the NFL in 2010 as a side judge and was promoted to referee in 2014. He has been the referee for six playoff games since then, including twice in the wild-card round and four times in the divisional, most recently the San Francisco 49ers’ 13-10 victory Saturday over the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL’s Super Bowl officiating assignments are merit-based.

Torbert’s regular-season crew averaged 12.3 flags per game — the fourth-lowest among the league’s 17 crews — but he will work with a different group of officials in the Super Bowl, all of whom met the NFL’s evaluation and experience criteria for the game.

The group, listed below, has a total of seven previous Super Bowls between them.

• Umpire: Bryan Neale

• Down judge: Derick Bowers

• Line judge: Carl Johnson

• Field judge: Rick Patterson

• Side judge: Keith Washington

• Back judge: Scott Helverson

• Replay official: Roddy Ames



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design