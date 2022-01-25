Today is Tuesday January 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man accused of stabbing K-9 arrested after dad’s body found

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2022 at 5:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog and wanted for questioning in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage, has been arrested after evading capture for several hours. Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith is considered a person of interest in his father’s death. After disappearing in a wooded area in Houston following a police chase early Tuesday, authorities say Smith was located around 2 p.m. about 50 miles northwest of Houston, walking along a highway in Waller County. Before the police chase, he had been free on bond after being arrested Saturday for allegedly taking part in an attempted carjacking and stabbing a police dog named Nate during his arrest.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design