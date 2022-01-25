Today is Tuesday January 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cuellar: “No wrongdoing on my part” after FBI search

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2022 at 5:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LAREDO (AP) – U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar says he took part in “no wrongdoing” after FBI agents last week searched near the Texas congressman’s home. The nine-term Democrat said in a video posted Tuesday that he was fully cooperating with law enforcement but provided no details. Cuellar hasn’t been charged with a crime and the FBI has said nothing about the scope of its investigation. Cuellar serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and was outspoken in blaming national Democrats’ move to the left during the 2020 campaign on issues like health care and the environment as contributing to some disappointing losses in the House.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design