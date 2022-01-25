Roberts checks in on latest COVID numbers

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2022 at 4:27 pm

TYLER — As COVID numbers remain high in East Texas, the call from health officials to get vaccinated remains strong — with some new data as reported by NET Health CEO George Roberts. He says according to studies out within the last few days, people who have had their first two shots “plus their booster have had a much less severe impact of COVID than those who are unvaccinated.” Roberts also continues to urge staying home when you’re sick. January has already set a new monthly record for total cases in Smith County, but Roberts still believes there are good signs the area omicron surge will be abating in the next week or so. However, he points out that area hospital patient numbers continue to rise, noting that they’re “a lagging indicator… of infection.” Hospitals in the NET Health survey region are now treating 265 COVID patients as of the most recent report. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

