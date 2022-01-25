Today is Tuesday January 25, 2022
Coast Guard searching for 39 people after boat capsizes near Florida

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2022 at 3:25 pm
@USCGSoutheast/Twitter

(FORT PIERCE INLET, Fla.) -- The Coast Guard was combing the waters off eastern Florida Tuesday afternoon, looking for 39 people on a boat that capsized.

The vessel may have been part of a "human smuggling venture," the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it had received a report from a good Samaritan who rescued a man clinging to the vessel, roughly 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet, around 8 a.m.

The survivor said he left Bimini, Bahamas, on Saturday night, and that their boat encountered turbulent weather. No one was wearing a life jacket, according to the survivor.

Coast Guard boats and aircraft were searching throughout the morning, and as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, no other survivors had been discovered.

