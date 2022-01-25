Today is Tuesday January 25, 2022
Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson to star in ‘Father Stu’ for Sony Pictures

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2022 at 2:14 pm
Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has announced plans to launch the based-on-real-life drama Father Stu in April, starring Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg.

The Daddy's Home series co-stars are reuniting for a very different film: It's based on the life story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long, "whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way," according to the studio. 

Oscar-nominated Wahlberg stars as the titular pugilist priest, while Oscar winner Gibson plays a supporting role, along with Academy Award-nominated Silver Linings Playbook co-star Jacki Weaver.

The film, from screenwriter and first-time director Rosalind Ross, the mother of Gibson's youngest son, Lars, opens Friday, April 15, which not coincidentally is Good Friday, according to the Christian calendar.

