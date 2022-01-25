UT System names new executive vice chancellor for business affairs

AUSTIN — University of Texas System Chancellor James B. Milliken announced Tuesday that Jonathan C. Pruitt, currently chief operating officer for the University of North Carolina System, has been named the UT System’s new executive vice chancellor for business affairs. According to a news release, Pruitt will be responsible for the management of the UT System’s annual operating budget and for overseeing financial and business affairs for the UT System. Officials say he will lead development of short- and long-term plans and budgets to support the goals and growth of 13 UT institutions. He will also manage the UT System departments and functions including financial reporting, debt financing, capital projects, University Lands, information technology, real estate, and employee benefits, according to the release.

