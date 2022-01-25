Several contributing factors cited in near-record Tyler District fatalities

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2022 at 12:35 pm

TYLER – In 2021, factors such as “failing to drive in a single lane” and “unsafe speed” contributed to 176 fatal crashes and 193 total deaths in TxDOT’s Tyler District, an increase from 152 fatal crashes and 168 deaths in 2020. That’s according to information released Tuesday by TxDOT. The Tyler District, which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood Counties, released preliminary numbers revealing the top five contributing factors of fatal crashes in 2021. They are as follows: failed to drive in a single lane – 34%; unsafe speed – 22%; pedestrian failed to yield right of way to vehicle – 18%; wrong side – not passing – 13%; and failed to control speed – 12%.

As quoted in a news release, District Engineer Vernon Webb says, “It is imperative that we take notice and work together to reduce fatal crashes.” He continues, “One life lost is too many. With the population continuing to rapidly increase throughout our region, public awareness and personal accountability are critical.”

