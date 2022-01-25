Today is Tuesday January 25, 2022
New video shows suspect in shooting of baby girl in the Bronx, reward climbs to $10,000

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2022 at 9:02 am
NYPD

(NEW YORK) -- Police in New York City have released new video of the suspect wanted for shooting an 11-month-old girl in the face in the Bronx.

A reward has now climbed to $10,000, police said.

The shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 while the baby was in a parked car with her mother outside a grocery store, waiting for the father who was inside the store, police said.

A man chasing another man fired two shots, hitting the baby in the face, police said.

The NYPD said the suspect fled in a gray Nissan.

The baby girl, Catherine, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and turned 1 days later. Her current condition isn't clear.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark addressed the gunman in an interview with ABC New York station WABC last week, saying, "you're not going to get away with it. ... We're going to find you eventually, because we're not going to stop looking."

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



