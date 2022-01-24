Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes charged with domestic violence, battery against police officer

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 7:00 pm

By ANDREW LOPEZ

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was formally charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and battery against a police officer stemming from his arrest last summer in Los Angeles, court records show.

Hayes was charged with 12 counts in total, including three counts of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse, two counts of domestic battery, one count of battery against an officer, one count of false imprisonment, three counts of vandalism, one count of aggravated trespassing and one count of resisting arrest.

Hayes, 21, was charged on Jan. 20, according to court records, and arraigned on Monday morning.

“Since before the charges were filed, the Pelicans have worked in conjunction with the NBA on the matter and will continue to do so moving forward,” the team said in a statement.

Hayes was arrested in the early morning hours of July 28, 2021, after Los Angeles police officers were called to the house of his then-girlfriend.

At the time, the LAPD said Hayes met officers in the front yard of the residence. When officers informed Hayes they needed to speak with someone inside the residence, he tried to prevent them from entering, police said.

Video released from the incident shows police officers using a Taser on Hayes to subdue him during the struggle.

The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division was also looking into the case because of the force used against Hayes during the arrest. Officers were shown on camera applying force to Hayes’ neck.

Hayes has played in 33 games this season for the Pelicans and is averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds.

