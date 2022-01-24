Chiefs waive WR Josh Gordon but hope to re-sign him to practice squad

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 6:58 pm

By ADAM TEICHER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs waived veteran Josh Gordon on Monday, but that doesn’t mean the veteran wide receiver’s time with the team is done. The Chiefs plan to sign Gordon to their practice squad if he clears waivers, a source told ESPN.

Gordon, who hadn’t played in the NFL since 2019, joined the Chiefs early in the season but didn’t have the impact the Chiefs had hoped. In 12 games, he caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

He was inactive for both of the Chiefs’ first two playoff games.

The Chiefs plan to activate backup defensive tackle Khalen Saunders from injured reserve in a corresponding move, a source said. Saunders, who appeared in seven games for the Chiefs during the regular season, was put on injured reserve on Nov. 30 because of a knee injury.

Gordon was suspended by the NFL five times for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. The last time was in December 2019, when he was suspended indefinitely. He was reinstated shortly before signing with the Chiefs.

Gordon led the NFL in receiving with 1,646 yards in 2013, when he played for the Cleveland Browns.

