Auburn flies to No. 1 in AP Top 25; Baylor No. 4

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 4:15 pm

NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Baylor remains strong, but not strong enough to regain its top spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Auburn has climbed past Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot for the first time ever. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win. They are the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote. Baylor is fourth and Kansas is fifth. Marquette and Davidson joined the rankings while Texas and Loyola Chicago dropped out.

