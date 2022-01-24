D.C., three states sue Google saying it invades users’ privacy

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 3:58 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google. They allege the internet search giant deceives consumers and invades their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked. In the lawsuit filed in a District of Columbia court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used. He also claims Google has misled users of its services into believing they can control the information the company collects about them. The attorneys general of Texas, Indiana, and Washington state are filing similar lawsuits in their state courts.

Go Back