Sidney Poitier memorial service, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to resume production, and more

Sidney Poitier's memorial service will be private due to the pandemic.

“The Poitier family so appreciates the wonderful outpouring of love, support and affection for Sidney,” reads the family statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “There have been many inquiries about an event to honor his life. At this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been arranged for the family with the possibility of a more public memorial service should the virus’ numbers subside in the near future.”

The Guess Who's Coming to Dinner star, who was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, died on January 6. He was 94. As previously reported, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that Poitier passed away from a combination of cardiopulmonary failure, prostate cancer and Alzheimer’s dementia

In other news, production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to resume Monday, according to Entertainment Weekly. Shooting was halted in November as Letitia Wright, who portrays T'Challa's sister, Shuri, recovered from an injury she sustained while filming a stunt in August. Production was initially scheduled to resume last week, however, it was pushed back after several people involved in the production — including Lupita Nyong'o, who stars as Nakia — tested positive for COVID-19.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to open November 11.

Finally, Kandi Burruss has a new reality show. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and her husband, Todd Tucker will feature their A-T-L restaurant, OLG, in the new series, Kandi & The Gang. They operate OLG with Kandi’s mother, Joyce, and aunts Nora and Bertha. Kandi & The Gang will premiere on Sunday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

