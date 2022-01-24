Breaking News: Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 3:40 pm

Breaking News: Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks recovered late in the day as investors jumped in after a big sell-off. The Dow finished higher after dropping 1,000 points earlier Monday. At the close, the Dow was up 99, the Nasdaq had gained 86 points, and the S&P was up 12.

After a late morning low point, the major indices began to reduce their losses, finally finishing with gains after remaining in negative territory even in the last hour of trading. The numbers reverse a recent trend of losses on Wall Street.

