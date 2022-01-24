Full scene from Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ shows Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in conflict

While the film doesn't come out until March 4, a two-minute clip of the upcoming The Batman has hit the Interwebs.

The snippet is a larger portion of a funeral scene glimpsed in the trailers: Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is in a church, attending the funeral of a Gotham City official, when a woman prods the billionaire heir about the sad state of Gotham City. "You're not doing anything!" she points out.

Pattinson, who doesn't say a word in the clip, also overhears Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon discussing with his boss the disappearance of a colleague.

Just then, gunshots can be heard outside, and Pattinson's expression shows that he wishes he had his Batsuit. He spies a lone figure looking at him from the church's second floor who doesn't flinch as the choir around him runs in fear -- just as an SUV plows into the building and through pews, sending mourners scrambling.

Wayne grabs a kid out of the way in the nick of time, as the vehicle slams into the altar.

Cops order the driver out of the vehicle, and he emerges with his mouth duct-taped shut, with a cellphone taped to his hand and a bomb strapped around his neck. It's the missing person.

As the phone rings, the man opens his coat to reveal a folder, on which is scrawled "To The Batman."

As the clip draws to an end, the camera slowly zooms to Pattinson.

Clearly, the scary scenario is the work of Paul Dano's Riddler, who tangles with Pattinson's Dark Knight this time around.

The film, which is directed by Matt Reeves, also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selena Kyle/Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

