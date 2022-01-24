No strings: Netflix releases teaser to ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Netflix has dropped the new trailer to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, a stop-motion animated version of Carlo Collodi's children's tale from the visionary The Shape of Water Oscar winner.

Gregory Mann voices the titular wooden marionette who gets his magic wish to become a flesh-and-blood boy; guiding him along the way is Ewan McGregor's Sebastian J. Cricket.

"It's a story you think you know, but you don't. Not really," Cricket chuckles.

Game of Thrones and Hot Fuzz veteran David Bradley voices Pinocchio's creator Geppetto, and the voice cast also includes Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Stranger Things lead Finn Wolfhard; del Toro's Nightmare Alley co-star and Oscar winner Cate Blanchett; her fellow Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz; acclaimed actors John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson; and frequent del Toro collaborator Ron Perlman.

The film debuts exclusively on Netflix in December of 2022.

