Today is Monday January 24, 2022
Sheriff’s deputy fatally hit while blocking Houston ramp

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 12:41 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally struck by a vehicle as he stood by his motorcycle while blocking traffic from a Houston highway exit ramp. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez died after being flown to a hospital. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday. Gutierrez was struck while working an off-duty job escorting heavy machinery. Gonzalez said the driver fled but was later stopped by another deputy. He said Lavillia Spry was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid, and evading. Jail records don’t list an attorney for her.



