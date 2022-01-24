Tyler ISD Trustee Lindsey Harrison announces election bid

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 12:23 pm

TYLER — Lindsey Harrison announced Monday she is seeking election to the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees for District 6. Harrison was appointed in June to fill the unexpired term of Fritz Hager, who is now seeking a spot on the Smith County Commissioners Court. Before joining the school board, Harrison served as the 2020-2021 past president of the Junior League of Tyler and is a current member of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County Board of Directors. She received the W. C. Windsor Award for outstanding community service in 2018 from the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Harrison has no announced opposition thus far.

