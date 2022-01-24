Today is Monday January 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler ISD Trustee Lindsey Harrison announces election bid

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 12:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler ISD Trustee Lindsey Harrison announces election bidTYLER — Lindsey Harrison announced Monday she is seeking election to the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees for District 6. Harrison was appointed in June to fill the unexpired term of Fritz Hager, who is now seeking a spot on the Smith County Commissioners Court. Before joining the school board, Harrison served as the 2020-2021 past president of the Junior League of Tyler and is a current member of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County Board of Directors. She received the W. C. Windsor Award for outstanding community service in 2018 from the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Harrison has no announced opposition thus far.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design