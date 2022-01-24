Today is Monday January 24, 2022
Deputy involved in fatal accident

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 11:40 am
Deputy involved in fatal accidentCHEROKEE COUNTY — A Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy has been involved in a fatal accident. According to information from DPS and the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Juan Munoz Pinales of Rusk was headed south on FM 346 about eight miles west of Bullard just before midnight Sunday when he struck 43-year-old Tony Boswell of Bullard. Authorities say Boswell was walking on the roadway’s edge with his back to traffic. Officials say EMS was immediately called and deputies attempted life-saving measures but Boswell was later pronounced dead in an area hospital. Pinales was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, but authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time.



