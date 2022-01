Breaking News: Dow drops over 1,000 points

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 12:55 pm

Breaking News: Dow drops over 1,000 points: NEW YORK — It’s been a rough day so far for stocks. Late this morning, the Dow fell over 1,000 points, further into the 33,000 range. According to Yahoo Finance, the tumble comes amid “a packed week of earnings” and a key meeting of the Federal Reserve. Stocks have since regained much of that ground but remain well into negative territory.

Go Back