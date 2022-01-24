Longtime radio personality Bill Atkins dies

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 12:34 pm

TYLER — Longtime Tyler radio personality Bill Atkins has died at the age of 90. According to his obituary on the Stewart Family Funeral Home website, Atkins, a Houston native, died January 20 in Tyler. Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Atkins was in radio for 45 years, mostly in Tyler — including some time at KTBB — and also worked at Tyler Junior College. He is survived by his daughters, Jo Meagher (Ken) and Tricia Wilshire (Craig); his son, Stacy Atkins; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

