In Brief: ‘AFV’ to honor Bob Saget all season; Julian McMahon exits ‘FBI: Most Wanted’, and more

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 9:11 am

America's Funniest Home Videos, the long-running ABC series that Bob Saget helped launch in 1989, will honor its original host for the rest of the season with a regular segment showcasing memorable moments from his time on the ABC series, according to Variety. "I’d forgotten how whimsical and crazy his host bits were -- very physical and very visual," executive producer Vin Di Bona tells the outlet. The segments will run at different times in this season's 12 remaining episodes. Each will open with a quick-cut montage of Saget AFV moments and the chyron "AFV Remembers the Saget Years"...

Julian McMahon, star of FBI: Most Wanted, is exiting the CBS crime drama after almost three seasons, according to Deadline. The show is expected to introduce a new character later this season who will fill the void left by McMahon’s Jess LaCroix, an "agent’s agent" and head of the team from the FBI’s Most Wanted Unit. It is unclear yet how McMahon’s character would be written off. LaCroix is currently going through changes in his personal life, with his daughter Tali leaving for a boarding school in Canada. McMahon's final episode is slated to shoot next week and will air March 8...

Sharyn Moffett, the child actress who starred alongside Cary Grant and Myrna Loy in 1948's Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House and with Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi in The Body Snatcher, died December 23 of natural causes in a hospital in Pittsburgh, her brother Gregory Moffett, tells The Hollywood Reporter. She was 85. Moffett appeared in just 12 features during her career, which spanned seven years from 1944-51, ages 8 to 15. Her other credits include My Pal Wolf, A Boy, a Girl and a Dog, Rusty Leads the Way and Child of Divorce...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back