‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ crawls back to #1 at the box office with $14.1 million weekend

January 24, 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home reclaimed the top spot at the box office with an estimated $14.1 million weekend. The film also climbed into the sixth spot on the list of highest grossing movies of all time worldwide -- passing 2019's The Lion King and 2015's Jurassic World -- with $1.69 billion.

As for the rest of the weekend box office, Scream, which opened at number one a week ago, slipped to number two, earning an estimated $12.4 million. After two weeks, its total U.S. haul stands at $51.3 million, to go with $33.6 million overseas, putting its current worldwide total at $84.9 million.

Sing 2 grabbed third place with an estimated $5.7 million, bringing its total stateside haul to $128.4 million after five weeks. It's delivered $112.8 million overseas so far, bringing its worldwide total to $241.2 million, ranking it as the highest-grossing animated movie of the pandemic era, surpassing The Croods: A New Age’s $215.9 million.

Fourth place belonged to this week's only new major release, the romantic drama Redeeming Love, opening with an estimated $3.7 million. It has yet to open overseas.

Rounding out the top five was The King's Man, collecting an estimated $1.8 million in its fifth week of release. The Matthew Vaughn-directed prequel's domestic total now sits at $31.5 million, although its biggest success has been overseas, where it has delivered $73.8 million, putting the Kingsman-series film's global tally at $105.3 million.

