Texas DPS officer dies after traffic accident near border

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2022 at 7:57 am

EAGLE PASS (AP) — A Texas Department of Public Safety officer has died after being involved in a single vehicle traffic accident near the U.S.-Mexico border while working with the U.S. Border Patrol. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Special Agent Anthony Salas was helping transport six individuals who had illegally immigrated to the U.S. when the accident took place Friday evening near Eagle Pass. Salas was initially taken to a hospital in Eagle Pass and then transported to University Hospital in San Antonio, located about 140 miles (225 km) to the northeast. The Texas Department of Public Safety says in a statement that the 37-year-old Salas died Saturday morning. The Texas agency and Customs and Border Protection are investigating the accident.

