Flagler, Cryer lead No. 5 Baylor past Oklahoma 65-51

January 23, 2022
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 65-51 Saturday. LJ Cryer scored 14 points and Matthew Mayer added 12 for the Bears. The defending national champions bounced back to win both games this week after losing at home to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the previous week. Baylor swept the regular-season series against Oklahoma and now has 14 straight wins away from home. Umoja Gibson scored 13 points and Elijah Harkless added 12 for the Sooners. Oklahoma committed 25 turnovers in its fourth straight loss.



