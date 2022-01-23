Today is Sunday January 23, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2022 at 4:22 pm
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, crews will be performing ditch work on FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Hwy.) near Loop 323. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Gregg County workers will continue bridge channel maintenance on SH 135, just north of SH 31. There will be possible right-lane closures north or southbound over Rabbit Creek and Rabbit Creek Relief bridges. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



