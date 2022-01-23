Today is Sunday January 23, 2022
Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop; gunman took off

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2022 at 7:52 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway. Houston police are handling the investigation. Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy. The gunman got away. Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He says the deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers.



