Today is Sunday January 23, 2022
Longview recycling facility closed Jan. 24 – Feb. 20

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2022 at 7:43 am
Longview recycling facility closed Jan. 24 – Feb. 20LONGVIEW — Rivers Recycling, the third-party materials recovery facility that processes the recyclables collected by the city of Longview, will be closed for four weeks beginning Jan. 24 and continuing through Feb. 20. According to a news release, residents are encouraged to continue to place recyclables in the recycling cart during this time; however, all collected material during this closure will be taken to the landfill. If residents wish to ensure their recyclables are not taken to the landfill, the city recommends they rinse recyclable food and beverage containers to minimize odors and vector-attracting residues and hold back the material until the Rivers Recycling resumes operation. The most valuable recyclables to reserve for recycling are Plastics No. 1 or 2, cardboard, and metal (steel and aluminum food and beverage containers).



