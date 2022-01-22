ETBU sees spring enrollment growth

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2022 at 4:21 pm

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University’s enrollment for this semester has set yet another spring term record for ETBU, with 1,495 new and returning Tigers signed up for classes. That figure features a 1.1% increase over last year’s record spring enrollment, according to a news release. The new semester also exhibits an increase in new transfer student enrollment, marking another spring term high for ETBU. Along with that, the university showed significant growth in adult education with adult learners enrolling for workforce readiness and career advancement, according to the release.

