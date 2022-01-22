Today is Saturday January 22, 2022
Marshall water main repair prompts boil water notice Sunday

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2022 at 4:02 pm
Marshall water main repair prompts boil water notice SundayMARSHALL — A notice to Marshall city water customers kicks in Sunday. On January 16, the city was scheduled to make repairs to a 16” water main just west of Hwy. 59 on E. Pinecrest but was unable to make the repairs at that time, so they’re now re-scheduled for Sunday. According to a news release, customers from Bell Street East to Hwy. 59 will experience no or low water pressure while repairs are being made. This could include Scenic Loop, Calvary Street, and Kay Street and will include businesses on Pinecrest as well.

If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed within the same day. During this process, a boil water notice will be put into effect. All affected residents should boil their water two minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice has been rescinded. City officials say they’ll provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.



