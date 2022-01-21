NYPD officer killed, another seriously wounded in shooting

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 7:23 pm

iStock/Motortion

(NEW YORK) -- A New York City officer is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot responding to a domestic call in Harlem, police said.

The officers responded to the scene where the unidentified suspect was in a back room, the police said.

The officers engaged with the suspect and all three were shot, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was taken into custody. Their condition is unknown.

This has been a particularly violent week for the New York Police Department. Four NYPD officers have been shot this week. The officers in the other two shootings, which took place in the Bronx and Staten Island, did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Eric Adams' office said he was heading to Harlem Hospital later in the evening.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back